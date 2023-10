Todays guest was Tom Lott from the production Hand to God. I enjoy a puppet show as much as the next, but, what happens when those cute little puppets become demon possessed? Well, Tom Lott from the Actors Coop in Derry dropped by to sort out the details of the show Hand to God being performed at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord!

He also took the time to discuss the origins of the Actors Coop, it’s relation to the Kids Coop as well has how he got “the theater bug” himself.