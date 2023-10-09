Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy & Irvin Muchnick

Monday’s program featured Hockey East correspondent John Leahy as the men’s and women’s program in that conference get underway for the 2023-24 season.

Also Monday we were joined by author/investigative journalist Irvin Muchnick to discuss his new book, “Without Helmets or Shoulder Pads: The American Way of Death in Football Conditioning”. Mr. Muchnick’s latest book focuses on the more that 700 deaths of high school football players over the past century and the fact that student athletes are four times more likely to die during practice or conditioning drills than they are from blocking and tackling during the games themselves.