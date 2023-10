Just when you think you’ve heard it all along comes a story that proves you haven’t! Jordan Formichelli sat with me to talk about the musical she stars in called….(ready for this?) “Lizzie”. Yup. A musical about Lizzie Borden. And not just a musical. A VERY loud rock musical about Lizzie Borden.

Who knew such a thing existed? Not me!!! An excellent and intriguing dive into “Lizzie”, the rock musical at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord!