This week on Facing the Future, we looked at the final federal budget numbers for Fiscal Year 2023 and why the deficit shot up. Then we discussed President Biden’s $106 billion supplemental spending request for Ukraine, Israel and other international priorities.

And finally, we heard from Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute and Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget on the threat of rising interest rates and the prospects for a new fiscal commission.