Cail & Company LIVE James Fox & Scott Hyder

Our monthly segment with the New Hampshire Insurance Department featured James Fox who is the Department’s Director of Property and Casualty. We focused on what the N.H. Insurance Department has been doing to protect consumers, especially our senior population, from fraudulent extended warranties and warranty services contracts which is now a priority of the Department under new Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt. The NH Insurance Department is available at nh.gov/insurance or at 800-852-3416.

Also on the program we were joined by a veteran of the U.S. Army and law enforcement, Scott Hyder. Scott founded the Hidden Battles Foundation following the suicide of his brother. The mission of the organization is to preserve the healthy minds of active and retired military veterans, law enforcement, EMS, 911 Dispatch and Nurses. More information is available at www.hiddenbattlesfoundation.org!