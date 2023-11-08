NH Unscripted with Glenn Provost

Bolt Cutter Productions begins a two week run of another play I’ve never heard of, Lungs, which opens this Friday at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord. It’s a two person play and I wanted to get the skinny on it so I had Glenn Provost, co-star and producer, come by and fill us in. Glenn gives us some introductory background about himself and then talks about this wonderful play and the challenges it took to bring it to life. Using terms such as “emotionally brutal” to describe portions, he talks about how his co-star Ashley Risteen and director Catherine Stewart delicately handled the required intimacy involved.

From the website: “…With a whiplash-fast speed and a devastating conclusion, Lungs will leave you gasping for breath long after the lights go out.”