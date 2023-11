This week on Facing the Future, we’ll get an update on COVID-19 as we enter another holiday travel season. Our guest is Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist and professor at Emory University in Atlanta who also serves as an advisor to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Then, we’ll switch gears to discuss the latest developments on the economic front, such as the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady for now and the “Goldilocks” October jobs report.