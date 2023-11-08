Cail & Company LIVE with Johnny Smith & Jim McIntyre

Wednesday’s show featured author Johnny Smith. His latest book is “Jumpman : The Making and Meaning of Michael Jordan”. Jim McIntyre joined us to tell us the story of Breeder’s Cup champion race horse Cody’s Wish whose name came from an young man who became his number-one fan and passed away less than 24 hours after the horse’s victory in California.

Plus election results and some kangaroo news. Soon you may be able to own a kangaroo in New Hampshire without a permit pending legislative approval.