Michael Cobb, of Truepenny Arts stopped by to talk mechanics! As in the “mechanics of good acting”. Why do some people care to get better at the craft of performing while others could care less? What does he mean by helping actors be “in the moment”? Has he seen anything, performance-wise, that’s really impressed him? *Hint: yes, and it was a musical!*

We also discussed his love for the “classics” and which types of plays he feels fall into that category. So many questions, so little time.