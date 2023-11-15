Cail & Company LIVE featuring The Community Players of Concord & Marc Hubbard

Theatre and Soccer were the topics on Wednesday’s episode. The Community Players of Concord will be performing The Sound of Music this weekend at the Concord City Auditorium. Joining us in studio to discuss the production were Director Cindy Dickinson and Ally Thorpe who will play the role of Maria.

Also on Wednesday we chatted with University of New Hampshire head men’s soccer coach, Marc Hubbard. The Wildcats are going to the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive year and they will enter the event at the number-eight seed, their highest ever. UNH will host either Syracuse or Boston University on Sunday at 2 at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.