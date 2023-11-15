Facing The Future | Strategies for Fiscal Sustainability in a Divided Congress

This week on Facing the Future we heard from three members of Congress who took part in a virtual discussion on November 13 titled, “Working Toward a Sustainable Fiscal Future in a Divided Congress.” The three congressmen, Don Bacon (R-NE), Jared Golden (D-ME), and Scott Peters (D-CA) were recipients of The Concord Coalition’s 2023 Economic Patriot Award, which is given for efforts to bring about a more fiscally sustainable path for future generations.

