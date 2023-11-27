Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy & Pam Mattot

Hockey East Guru John Leahy joined the show to talk about the successful holiday weekend the conference had against their out of conference opponents and we also welcome Pam Mattot of Operation Santa Claus to talk about the needs they have in order to help youngsters living under less than ideal circumstances throughout the state have a memorable holiday season. Between 2-3 thousand children are served yearly by Operation Santa Claus but it can only be done with your help.

Contact them at www.operationsantanh.org or calling (603) 271-6530.