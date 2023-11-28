Cail & Company LIVE with Brian Coombes & Heidi Jensen North

Heidi Jensen North of Jensen and Company and Brian Coombes of Rocking Horse Studio in Pittsfield, NH and the Rocking Horse Music Club joined us Tuesday for the American debut of the new song “I Believe in Christmas”. Heidi wrote the song which was recorded at the Abby Road Studios in London by 11-year old Olivia Lynes. Brian produced the song at the studio of former Genesis lead guitarist Anthony “Ant” Phillips in the U.K. and at Rocking Horse Studio in Pittsfield. A music video was shot at beautiful St. Mary’s Church in Acton, England.