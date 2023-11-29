NH Unscripted with Glynn Cosker

NH Unscripted and WKXL hosted Glynn Cosker from the Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH) to discuss the creation of the studio. We talked about the timing of its ambitious beginnings and the unfortunate deflating of the group due to the COVID pandemic.

Then we discuss his 3 previous productions at the Hatbox: “Vanities”, “Education Rita” and “Masked”. “Masked” was a personal project that he wrote and then had it developed and ultimately got it performed off Broadway! Great story, rich episode!!