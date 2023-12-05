On the 2nd episode of The Sports Machine, we asked the listening audience a simple question: Does Jayson Tatum have what it takes to get the Celtics to the promised land? Slim went on a wild rant today in response to that question. And then he welcomed Jane Cormier into the studio to deliver an overview of the incredible impact that Brad Marchand has had on the Bruins during the past week since his grandmother passed away. WKXL – NH Talk Radio · The Sports Machine | Does Jayson Tatum Have What It Takes?