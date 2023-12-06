NH Unscripted with Andrew Pinard & Erik Hodges

It’s December and that means Christmas! And Christmas means tradition! And tradition means taking in a holiday show and today we invited Andrew Pinard and Erik Hodges to stop by and talk about Hatbox Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol”.

Erik plays Scrooge in this version which was adapted and directed by Jill Pinard. Topics today were: the use of modern technology in the classic Dickens play, the tremendous cast and costumes used, Erik’s approach to the main character and much more!