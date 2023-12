NFL Hall of Famer George Allen was one of the topics on Wednesday. Mike Richman joined the program. Mr. Richman is the author of a new book “George Allen: A Football Life” which describes Allen’s 24/7 passion for the game in addition to his eccentricities and his contentious relationships with a pair of owners he worked for, Dan Reeves of the L.A. Rams and Edward Bennett Williams of the Washington Redskins.

Share this: Share

Reddit