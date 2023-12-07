The Sports Machine | The Patriots, Red Sox and a GIVEAWAY!

Angry Slim is back! After one day of respite, Angry Slim returns on the Thursday show with a rabid take on the price of air and the opinions of a couple of former NFL quarterbacks! Why should anyone care what David Carr or Dan Orlovsky have to say?

The callers are starting to fill the WKXL phone lines, and on the show today we heard from a few of them. The Boston Red Sox trade of Alex Verdugo is not huge news. But that Patriots draft position in the 2024 draft is! Do what is best for the franchise tonight, Patriots! For those of you that don’t know, our beloved New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this evening.