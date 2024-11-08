NH Unscripted with Leslie Pasternack

I was very excited to meet today’s guest, Leslie Pasternack. Leslie has a Ph.D. in Theatre History from UT Austin and spent an intensive year at the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre (sometimes referred to as “clown school”. She has won a couple of Spotlight Awards for her solo show, CLEAN ROOM. She has directed and acted at a variety of places, including The Players’ Ring, New Hampshire Theatre Project and The Firehouse Center for the Arts and teaches acting workshops a couple times a year at Riverwoods Durham. She’s about to start rehearsing as an actor in AS SMALL AS STARS, by Will Murdock, which opens at the Ring on January 31st. It’s being directed by Kelli Connors. Her website is www.Lemonpunchtheatrelab.com.

Share this: Share

Reddit

