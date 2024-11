Friday’s Mountain Kings Catch-Up features spirited conversation with Mountain Kings defenseman Thomas Quast and forward Alex Gelhar. To add a different perspective, Mountain Kings Superfan Michael Freeman joined the show which is hosted by Ken Cail and Alex Posani. The team is home this weekend for a Friday night game at 7:10 and a Saturday matinee at 4 both versus the Danbury Hat Tricks at Tri Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.

