NH Unscripted Presents | NH Holiday Theatre

Well, it’s the most wonderful time of the year and so we at NH Unscripted felt it was also time again to take a look around the state and check out some reasons to get out of the house. In todays episode Andrew Gibson and I discuss some my upcoming NH Unscripted special episodes, highlight several productions of “Christmas Carol” going up somewhere near you, throw in some craft/artisan shows and highlight the Pittsfield Players recent production of “Into The Woods”. The BNH, CCA, Peterborough Players, Power Chords and sooooo much more all make it into the mix!

