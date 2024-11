The latest edition of Mountain Kings Catch-Up featured two of the top scorers on the team, forwards Oli Genest of Sanford, Maine and Kim Hilmersson of Uppsala, Sweden. Co-hosts Alex Posani and Ken Cail disused the Mountain Kings’ recent success and looked ahead to this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 5 at the Tri Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.

