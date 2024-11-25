Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy & Rick Santos

Monday’s show featured our Hockey East correspondent John Leahy and University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos. John highlighted Maine’s surge to the top of the Hockey East standings after their Friday win over UNH. Coach Santos talked about his team’s come from behind victory over Maine Saturday in Orono, Maine to make it four straight wins for the Wildcats as they have earned a home field berth against the University of Tennessee-Martin Saturday at one in Durham in the opening round of the FCS tournament.

