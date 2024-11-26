Cail & Company LIVE with Sgt. Jordan Kopko, Michal Svetek & Abby O’Brien

Tuesday’s topics were Toys for Tots and finding a new Medicare Advantage plan. We were joined in studio by New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Jordan Kopko and State Police Public Information Officer Michal Svetek taking about State Police’s long involvement in the Toys for Tots campaign. Also with us Abby O’Brien, Vice President of Sales for Wellsense talking about the “disruptions” in the Medicare Advantage plans in New Hampshire and how to navigate your options and find another plan in the Open Enrollment period.

