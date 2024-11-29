NH Unscripted with Margherita Giacobbi

Todays’ episode is long overdue and I’m so glad that it’s finally happened! Margherita Giacobbi from the Players Ring came by the NH Unscripted studio to all about what’s happening at the Ring. And, brother, do they have a slate of shows coming up that needed to be talked about. The Ring is crazy busy during regular times, but, their Christmas schedule is insane. While most groups are working on one Christmas show (usually a version of Christmas Carol) they’re banging out 4 different shows for the Christmas season!! Five if you count Andrew Pinard’s post-Christmas “Discovering Magic”! We get the breakdown directly from the source. Happy Holidays everyone from WKXL and NH Unscripted.

