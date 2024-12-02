Cail & Company LIVE with Scott Spradling & Rick Santos

New Hampshire political pundit and debate moderator Scott Spradling joined us on Monday to talk about the local scene following the November elections and also preview the appearance of the Scott Spradling Band this Saturday night at the Rex Theatre in downtown Manchester. It’ll be a Rockin’ Big Band Christmas with. Scott and his terrific band. We were also joined for a season ending conversation by University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos. The Wildcats’ season came to an end Saturday following a loss to Tennessee-Martin in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

Share this: Share

Reddit

