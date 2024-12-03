Cail & Company LIVE with Dr. Jason Aziz & John Leahy

Tuesday’s topics were health insurance and hockey. We were joined on our monthly segment with the New Hampshire Insurance Department by the Department’s Director of Health Economics, Dr. Jason Aziz. Dr. Aziz discussed the development of a Total Healthcare Expenditure Model and its’ uses in exploring the healthcare marketplace. We were also joined by our Hockey East correspondent and UMass-Lowell broadcaster John Leahy who talked about his experience of calling a couple of games over the Thanksgiving weekend at the historic 1980 Rink at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY.

