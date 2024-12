The latest edition of Mountain Kings Catch-Up features goalie Sam Caulfield of Needham, Massachusetts and forward Tanner Anctil of Lewiston, Maine. Caulfield is the reigning North American Hockey League Player of the Week having posted back to back shutouts last weekend against the Maine Nordiques and Anctil had a chance to return to his hometown and help the Mountain Kings continue their eight game winning streak with a sweep in Lewiston.

