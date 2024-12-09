Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy

Monday’s show featured the details of baseball star Juan Soto’s free agent contract which he agreed to with the New York Mets. Soto was a member of the Yankees last season. We were joined by our Hockey East correspondent John Leahy who recapped the weekend action which featured wins by the University of New Hampshire men at Northeastern and UMass- Lowell at home over Boston College. Also discussed was the weekend sale of a pair of Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “Wizard of Oz” for a price you probably won’t believe.

Share this: Share

Reddit

