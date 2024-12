Monday’s show featured a re-cap of Sunday’s NFL action with correspondent John Leahy. We also discussed the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party which took place on this date in 1773 and ABC’s 15-million dollar payment to the future Trump Library due to defamatory statements made by George Stephanopoulos about Donald Trump during his March 10, 2024 segment on the network’s “This Week” program.

Share this: Share

Reddit