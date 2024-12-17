Cail & Company LIVE with Owen Hanson

Tuesday’s program took us behind prison walls for the first time. Our guest was Owen Hanson and during his incarceration he wrote a book, “The California Kid: From U.S.C. to International Drug Kingpin”. During our interview he told how he first began selling drugs while a member of head coach Pete Carroll’s highly successful football team at the University of Southern California. He then got involved in taking wagers in excess of a million dollars and supplying drugs to cartels around the world finally to be apprehended in 2015 after five years of surveillance by the FBI. He remains incarcerated to this day with a release date of July 2025 followed by ten years of probation.

Share this: Share

Reddit

