NH Unscripted with Daniel Siletti

Merry Christmas to all of the loyal NH Unscripted fans! Time to have some Christmas fun. And to do that I’ve invited back to the studio Daniel Siletti to talk with us about Christmas tv shows and movies that have come our way over the years. We wax nostalgic about the early specials like Mitch Miller, Andy Williams and the Osmond Brothers. Then we get into some of the classics. Stop motion shows like Davy & Goliath, Rudolph, Frosty, etc Then we add in It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story, Miracle on 34th Street. We turn the corner and chat about newer “classics” like Home Alone, Polar Express, ELF and try to tackle the crop of Hallmark annual Christmas offerings. Andrew drops some tremendous audio cuts in on as well! And as usual, soooooooo much more. Happy Holidays my friends!

