The Friday Fun Bunch with Tom, Ellen, Kitty, Ken and Andrew had a special guest for this edition of the show. The reigning Miss New Hampshire Volunteer, Corrine Kelly, joined us in studio to talk about the efforts that she has been involved in since winning her crown including the Salvation Army, The American Red Cross and our U.S. military just to mention a few. She is also studying for a career in dentistry at Regis College in Massachusetts.

