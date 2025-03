Monday’s show featured our monthly conversation with Woodpecker Insurance of Concord. Christian Troy of Woodpecker was with us to explain the health insurances decisions that have to be made when turning 65. If you are turning 65 and Medicare is going to be your insurance provider there are still a number of choices to make in deciding if an Advantage or Supplemental plan is best for you. www.woodpeckermedicare.com Or (603) 499-4399.

