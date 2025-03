10-time New Hampshire championship boys hockey coach Dunc Walsh of the Concord High Crimson Tide joined us Tuesday’s to discuss his team’s historic 2-1 four overtime Division One title victory over Bishop Guertin on Saturday at SNHU Arena. Also, Hockey East correspondent John Leahy joined us to preview this week’s league tournament at TD Garden. John also mentioned the release of his new book, “Living On Air”.

