NH Unscripted with Daniel Masciari

It was an honor to get to speak with Daniel Masciari via phone about his stunning and beautiful Christmas film “Stationed at Home”. From the website: “Stationed At Home is award-winning writer/director Daniel V. Masciari’s debut feature film, which has just been recently completed. The film is made in the spirit of 70s and 80s independent films, with a raw and unfiltered approach that captures the essence of storytelling without compromise. It is a personal and unique embrace of creative freedom, resulting in a truly uplifting, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.” It’s currently available on Apple TV and Prime. “As covered in Variety for its North American acquisition by Freestyle Digital Media — Stationed At Home is NOW AVAILABLE on all cable, satellite, and digital platforms!”