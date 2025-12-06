New England Take | Exploring and Concord Book Issues

A. J. speaks with Scouting America New Hampshire’s Jeffrey Pope, he breaks down Exploring coming to the state, piloting the first time high school credit is offered for the program. If you are an employer or school that wants to get involved, email jeffrey.pope@scouting.org. Get involved with Scouting at beascout.org and learn about Scouting America New Hampshire at nhscouting.org. A. J. breaks down the issue of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” being removed from Merrimack Valley High School curriculum and how it is great that it happened. Read the Concord Monitor Article: www.concordmonitor.com/2025/12/02/bo…imack-valley/