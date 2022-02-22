The New England Take: Sarah Scott, Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire

Sarah Scott, Director of Grassroots Operations at Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire, discusses NH Education Freedom Accounts and the changing nature of education they are helping to enable. Follow AFP NH at https://americansforprosperity.org/state/new-hampshire/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

