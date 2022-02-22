Facing the Future: Leadership in Time of Crisis

This week on Facing the Future we talk about political leadership in a time of crisis with David Gergen, adviser to four presidents and professor of public service at Harvard’s Kennedy School. With the COVID pandemic lingering, inflation becoming a problem for the first time in decades and a Cold War-style crisis in Europe, Gergen has some advice on crisis management for the current president.

He also explains why he is hopeful that a new crop of young leaders will rise to the many challenges we face, including slow-moving crises such as climate change and unsustainable debt.