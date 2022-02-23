Artful Living with Kara Comparetto

On this week’s episode of “Artful Living” with Jane Cormier, we welcome Kara Comparetto.

Kara is a piano instructor in Concord NH and performs around the area for concerts and various events. She has extensive experience in the classical piano repertoire, from Bach to Debussy. She grew up surrounded by classical music in the home and developed a love and appreciation for that music. She especially enjoys playing piano transcriptions of famous orchestrated works, such as Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and The Nutcracker to Rossini’s Barber of Seville and Gilbert and Sullivan operas.

Kara studied piano throughout her childhood under Sarah Whitehouse in Loudon, as well as several years under the instruction of George Lopez of Bowdoin College in Maine. Kara has also studied the organ, under instructor Edgar Kuklowsky and Nicholas White of St. Paul’s School. She is currently expanding her reputation around the world by performing on social media platforms.