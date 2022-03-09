The New England Take: Professor Kurk Dorsey on Eastern Europe

Professor Kurk Dorsey, History Department Chair at the University of New Hampshire, discusses the historical ethnic and political landscape in Eastern Europe, centered around the situation in Ukraine. Learn more about UNH at https://unh.edu

