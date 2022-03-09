The New England Take: Johnny Bassett on “Invisible Walls”

Granite State News Collaborative Reporter Johnny Bassett discusses his extensive reporting for the “Invisible Walls” series, covering the impacts of zoning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Read the series: https://manchesterinklink.com/invisible-walls-story-series-focuses-on-the-impact-of-exclusionary-zoning-policy/

