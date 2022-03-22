The New England Take: The worst case scenario (with Grant Nichols of NH’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management)

Grant Nichols, Assistant Director for Homeland Security and Emergency Management at the New Hampshire Department of Safety, discusses how they prepare for the worst case scenarios the state could encounter and what a response to a nuclear attack would look like. Check out all their plans at https://www.readynh.gov/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

