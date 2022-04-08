New Hampshire Bulletin: Elections and Biomass

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss a bill aiming to tighten identification requirements for voting and the status of a biomass plant in Berlin. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

