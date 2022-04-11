NH Business Review: Energy and Bankruptcies

Jeff Feingold of the New Hampshire Business Review joins WKXL in the Morning’s A. J. Kierstead to talk about their upcoming DEI conference, bankruptcies, and energy in New Hampshire. More from them at https://nhbr.com

Articles discussed:

– https://www.nhbr.com/dei/

– https://www.nhbr.com/new-hampshire-bankruptcies-jump-in-march/

– https://www.nhbr.com/biden-to-release-oil-reserves-to-allievate-gas-prices/



