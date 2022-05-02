The New England Take: Max-D Driver Blake Granger

Blake Granger, the driver of the Monster Jam truck Max-D, joins the show to promote the upcoming show, how the trucks work, and what it’s like driving them. Monster Jam will be at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH from May 7-8, you can find tickets at snhuarena.com.

