The New England Take: Pre-apprenticeship Program in Healthcare

A. J. speaks to a panel from Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and CCSNH‘s ApprenticeshipNH on their piloting of a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare and the impact it will have on students and the New Hampshire healthcare industry. Learn more about Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Workforce Readiness Institute at https://dhwri.org. Learn more about the high school apprenticeship programs at https://apprenticeshipnh.com/highschool

Panelists included

Jenny Macalauy, Manager of Workforce Strategy for Dartmouth Health

Mary Ann Gaschnig, Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) high school apprentice and business outreach specialist

Jessica O’Conor, Dartmouth Health Consultant on the workforce development team

