New Hampshire Headlines: Jeff Feingold

Editor Jeff Feingold of the New Hampshire Business Review joins A. J. Kierstead on New Hampshire Headlines to discuss the business trends to follow in the state, employee owned businesses, and unions. More at https://nhbr.com

Articles discussed

Brett Wickard interview referenced in the episode: https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?p=16849

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR