Your Health NH with Maria Reyes

Maria Reyes Joined Your Health NH to talk about Resilience and Thriving through self-examination of events in personal and professional lives. Maria has been working for Lamprey Health Care in the Seacoast Public Health Network Department as a Continuum of Care Facilitator since 2015 and she is very passionate about empowering people to make healthier decisions about their life.

Other participants in the show were Jodi Harper and Nitanga Jean De Dieu who are leading Southern NH AHEC wellness programs.