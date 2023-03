Dartmouth Professor of Religion Randall Balmer joined us to discuss his book “Redeemer: The Life of Jimmy Carter”. Professor Balmer is the author of more than a dozen books including his latest, “Passion Plays”. He holds the John Phillips Chair in Religion at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH.

We also welcome John Leahy, an award winning sports play by play broadcaster who has been on the air since 1995. He is currently the voice of Merrimack College Men’s and Women’s hockey on ESPN+.